Former Matt Drudge deputy starts rival to Drudge Report 

The former editor of the Drudge Report, Joseph Curl, announced Tuesday the launch of Off The Press, a conservative-oriented aggregator that he says will have a "fearless attitude" toward covering "everything for those who devour news all day."

Curl says the marketplace is ripe for a premier, 24/7 news aggregator that consumers can trust, with the Drudge Report having become just another echo chamber for the mainstream media.

"Now more than ever, keeping up with the most important stories is a battle," Curl says. "With social media deluging everyone with endless posts on their news feeds, the internet needs an editor to cull the very best stories and present them on a single site. That will be the sole mission of Off The Press."

Joining Curl as co-editor is veteran journalist Paul Bedard, "Washington Secrets" columnist for The Washington Examiner.

While the news site's perspective will be mainly conservative, Off The Press will include coverage from all political angles, keeping voters aware of developments from the left and the right and everywhere in between.

Readers will also find stories about all the topics driving the news, from COVID-19 and inflation to critical race theory and the billionaire space race.

"But unlike the Drudge Report," Curl says, "you won’t see any stories about exorcisms!"