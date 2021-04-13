Support Just the News

Project Veritas footage shows CNN employee saying 'we got Trump out'

"Look what we did, we got Trump out. I am 100% gonna say it, and I 100% believe it that if it wasn't for CNN, I don't know that Trump woulda got voted out. I really don't think so," CNN Technical Director Charlie Chester says.

CNN logo in Hollywood, California in 2000
CNN logo in Hollywood, California in 2000
(David McNew/Newsmakers)
By Alex Nitzberg
Updated: April 13, 2021 - 5:29pm

Project Veritas has released video footage showing CNN Technical Director Charlie Chester saying that he believes CNN got Trump ousted from the presidency.

The undercover group also released footage in which Chester said that the channel had been focused on getting Trump out of the presidency and indicated that CNN has plans to focus on the topic of climate change. 

"I think there's just like a COVID fatigue so like whenever a new story comes up, they're gonna latch on to it," Chester said. He said that there had been an announcement within the office "that once the public is, will be open to it, we're gonna start focusing mainly on climate..." Chester said that the "focus was to get Trump out of office, right? Without saying it, that's what it was, right? So our next thing is gonna be for climate change awareness."

 

