Fauci, a lifelong public servant, amassed $10.4 million in investments, disclosure shows

"Dr. Fauci lied to the American people," Sen. Marshall said. "He is more concerned with being a media star."

By Madeleine Hubbard
Updated: January 16, 2022 - 10:38pm

The Facts Inside Our Reporter’s Notebook

Links

White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci and his wife at the end of 2020 had more than $10.4 million in investments according to financial disclosures published by Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.).

Director of the National Institutes of Health, Fauci is the highest-paid federal employee, having earned $434,312 in 2020, according to Forbes.

The multi-million dollar investments were in various Charles Schwab accounts, shown in Fauci's 178-page financial disclosure.

"Dr. Fauci lied to the American people. He is more concerned with being a media star and posing for the cover of magazines than he is being honest with the American people and holding China accountable for the COVID pandemic that has taken the lives of almost 850 thousand Americans," Sen. Marshall said.

"Just like he has misled the American people about sending taxpayers dollars to Wuhan, China to fund gain-of-function research, about masks, testing, and more, Dr. Fauci was completely dishonest about his financial disclosures being open to the public – it’s no wonder he is the least trusted bureaucrat in America," Marshall stated. "At the end of the day, Dr. Fauci must be held accountable to all Americans who have been suing and requesting for this information but don’t have the power of a Senate office to ask for it. For these reasons, I will be introducing the FAUCI Act so financial disclosures like these are made public and are easily accessible online to every American."

Fauci called Sen. Marshall a "moron" during a heated Senate hearing last week. Marshall later announced plans to introduce the Financial Accountability for Uniquely Compensated Individuals (FAUCI) Act to mandate that administration officials publish financial disclosures on the Office of Government Ethics website.

