Support Just the News

Help Fund Honest Journalism

Donate

Arizona's GOP-led Senate to hand count 2.1 million Maricopa ballots in presidential race

"The audit will be broad and detailed,” state Senate President Karen Fann says.

Arizona voters
2020 Arizona voters
(OLIVIER TOURON/AFP via Getty Images)
By Daniel Payne
Updated: March 21, 2021 - 9:09am

The Facts Inside Our Reporter’s Notebook

Links

Other Media

Republicans in the Arizona legislature will perform a full hand recount of the nearly 2.1 million votes cast in Maricopa County in the 2020 presidential election of, a state GOP leader announced this week. 

Arizona Senate President Karen Fann said in a statement released by Arizona Senate Republicans that state GOP leaders have decided on a “preferred forensic audit” the final details of which are currently being worked out.

“The audit will be broad and detailed,” Fann said. “[T]he team will include, but is not limited to, testing the machines, scanning the ballots, performing a full hand count and checking for any IT breaches.

“When all the work is done, there will be a full report for the Senate and County to review.”

According to county records, Maricopa County fielded just under 2.1 million ballots cast in the November presidential election. Roughly three-quarters of those were early votes. 

Democrat Joe Biden captured Arizona's electoral votes in a surprise flip in the conservative-leaning state, by a razor-thin margin of about 0.30%. 

Related Articles

JuliaLetlow
Tragedy to Triumph: Widow of congressman-elect killed by COVID wins his congressional seat
Ballot processing at State Farm Arena, Nov. 2
New emails heighten mystery around presidential vote count in Georgia's largest county
Gavin Newsom
As Newsom recall nears final stage, suspense builds over who will run against him

Top Stories

Elections
Ballot processing at State Farm Arena, Nov. 2
New emails heighten mystery around presidential vote count in Georgia's largest county
Religion
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on June 3, 2020
'Dominoes are falling:' Religious liberty advocates hail end to Minnesota church restrictions
Elections
Gavin Newsom
As Newsom recall nears final stage, suspense builds over who will run against him
Diplomacy
Putin at his annual press conference
As Putin lobs counter-digs, can relationship with Biden be saved?

News, Not Noise

Security
Trump and Biden
Trump slams Biden for transforming border from ‘national triumph into a national disaster’
Crime
Boy Scouts of America
Amidst Boy Scout bankruptcy, full extent of sex abuse scandal comes to light
All Things Trump
Former President Trump in March 2021
Trump will return to social media on his own new platform, aide says

Trending

  1. New emails heighten mystery around presidential vote count in Georgia's largest county
  2. 'Dominoes are falling:' Religious liberty advocates hail end to Minnesota church restrictions
  3. Arizona's GOP-led Senate to hand count 2.1 million Maricopa ballots in presidential race
  4. Intelligence expert says U.S.-China summit a 'disaster,' Biden should replace top diplomat
  5. Former Trump intel chief says some recorded UFO behaviors defy explanation

Latest

Courts & Law

capitol hill
capitol hill
Federal prosecutor says likely enough evidence for sedition charges on individuals in Capitol riot

Just the News Spotlight

Coronavirus

COVID vaccine
COVID vaccine
AstraZeneca says COVID-19 vaccine found 79 percent effective in U.S. trial, no safety concerns

Congress

Reed
Reed
NY GOP Rep. Reed apologizes after sexual misconduct allegation, says won't seek 2022 reelection