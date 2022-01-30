Judge considers releasing expert report on Dominion voting machines in Georgia

A federal judge is considering whether to release a sealed report by a computer security expert who reviewed Dominion Voting Systems equipment after Georgia’s top election official and its governor urged action.

The report was conducted by University of Michigan computer security expert J. Alex Halderman and was filed last summer under seal in a federal court case that alleges hackers had “the capability” and “easy access” to voting machines in Georgia, according to the Epoch Times.

Little has been released in public about the report though the Atlanta Constitution-Journal has reported it found hackers could change votes if they penetrated the machines.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a defendant in the lawsuit, announced last week he now supports the public release of the report to dispel “misleading media articles about the Dominion voting equipment used in Georgia.”

“The public deserves to know the context of J. Alex Halderman’s claims and his testimony regarding the 2020 election,” Raffensperger said.

Raffensperger continues to maintain the election systems In his state remain safe and secure, though he acknowledges there were vote counting irregularities in Fulton County and is currently investigating whether illegal ballot harvesting occurred in some parts of the state during the 2020 election.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has urged Raffensperger to “immediately gather all relevant information regarding this report, thoroughly vet its findings, and assure Georgians he is doing everything possible to ensure the system, procedures and equipment are completely secure.”

U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg, who is presiding over the civil case, said she is reviewing the report with redactions and will decide whether to release it.

Dominion CEO John Poulosi said the report did not consider all “procedural and technical safeguards” in the machines but his firm supports any transparency that will give voters confidence in election counting.

“Dominion supports all efforts to bring real facts and evidence forward to defend the integrity of our machines and the credibility of Georgia’s elections,” Poulosi said in a statement released by Raffensperger’s office.