Michigan GOP leader threatens Dominion CEO with subpoena if he fails to appear before committee

A top Republican in the Michigan House of Representatives is threatening to subpoena the CEO of Dominion Voting Systems if he does not appear before an oversight committee investigating the company election software during Election Day 2020.

In the Dec. 7 letter, Michigan state Rep. Matt Hall, chairman of the Michigan's House Oversight Committee, points out that a late-November letter to CEO John Poulos had gone unanswered.

“To help our constituents, committee members, and colleagues better understand [Dominion’s] election software,” Hall wrote in the letter, “and get to the bottom of any of the issues that arose on Election Day related to the software I am hopeful that you would agree to appear and speak with us.”

“We are able to accommodate testimony via Zoom,” he also wrote, “so scheduling such an appearance should not be too burdensome.”

Hall stipulated that if Poulos continues to ignore his requests, he's "prepared to seek legislative subpoena power to compel your appearance.”

“I am hopeful that it would not come to this,” Hall added.

Dominion has been at the center of election-related controversy over the past month, with news reports and claims circulating about faulty and vulnerable software used throughout the country to elect federal, state and local officials.