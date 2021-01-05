Support Just the News

Help Fund Honest Journalism

Donate

Peter Navarro releases second volume of election integrity report: The Art of the Steal

In Volume I of his report, Navarro called for an investigation into the 2020 presidential election.

White House National Trade Council Director Peter Navarro
White House National Trade Council Director Peter Navarro
(Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)
By Sophie Mann
Updated: January 5, 2021 - 4:16pm

The Facts Inside Our Reporter’s Notebook

Links

One day ahead of Congress's meeting to certify the 2020 Electoral College results, White House adviser Peter Navarro has released Volume II of his report on the November election.

Volume I of the report, called "The Immaculate Deception," was released last month. It detailed six key ways in which Navarro believes the Nov. 3 presidential election functioned irregularly. He called for "a thorough investigation prior to Inauguration Day."

In part II, which he is calling "The Art of the Steal," Navarro continues his examination of election irregularities in the six battleground states that decided the 2020 election. 

The document will, according to Navarro, provide a "comprehensive, objective assessment of the fairness and integrity of the 2020 election."

Navarro's thesis centers on the possibility that there "may very well have been a coordinated strategy to effectively stack the election deck against the Trump-Pence ticket."

The report offers an argument and evidence that "the observed patterns of election irregularities are so consistent across the six battleground states they they suggest a coordinated strategy to, if not steal the election outright, strategically game the election process in such a way as to 'stuff the ballot box' and unfairly tilt the playing field in favor of the Biden-Harris ticket." 

In a call with media on Tuesday afternoon, meanwhile, Navarro argued that Democrats had utilized "legal means to [achieve] an illegal outcome," pointing to widespread voting-rule changes leading up to the election that likely increased votes lopsidedly in favor of Joe Biden. 

Navarro on the call also slammed journalists and media figures for what he said was a failure to investigate election irregularities more thoroughly in the wake of the 2020 election. 

Related Articles

Joe Biden on January 8, 2021
As many as 15,000 National Guardsmen could be in U.S. capital for presidential inauguration
Cindy McCain
GOP in Arizona’s largest county votes to censure Cindy McCain
The Michigan state capitol, Lansing IL
Amid Capitol riot fallout, Michigan lawmaker says legislature's election inquiry will continue

Top Stories

Technology
Parler
Parler files lawsuit against Amazon, requests that court reinstate platform
Congress
Nancy Pelosi
Pelosi, McConnell seen negatively by wide margins in new poll; opinion split on Pence, Cruz, Hawley
State Houses
Amanda Chase
Facebook suspends account of Virginia GOP state senator, gubernatorial candidate after Trump rally
Security
US-Russia reset button
Former Soviet leader Gorbachev says he knows who plotted the siege on U.S. Capitol

News, Not Noise

White House
Melania Trump puts the spotlight on opioid-exposed infants.
Melania Trump releases statement on Capitol breach: 'violence is never acceptable'
Technology
Angela Merkel
German Chancellor Angela Merkel calls Twitter ban on Trump ban 'problematic'
Congress
Nancy Pelosi
Pelosi push to oust Trump to start with 25th Amendment legislation, then impeachment

Trending

  1. Former Soviet leader Gorbachev says he knows who plotted the siege on U.S. Capitol
  2. House Democrat prepares resolution to expel Republicans who supported election challenge
  3. GOP in Arizona’s largest county votes to censure Cindy McCain
  4. Teacher who attended Capitol protest 'temporarily relieved of his teaching duties'
  5. Justice Breyer could face pressure to retire amid Democratic control of Senate, White House

Latest

Free Speech

Twitter logo on banner outside NYSE in 2013
Twitter logo on banner outside NYSE in 2013
Twitter stocks drop by as much as 12 percent Monday after permanently deleting Trump's account

Just the News Spotlight

White House

President Trump, Dec. 12
President Trump, Dec. 12
House to vote on impeaching Trump on Wednesday, report

Elections

Joe Biden on January 8, 2021
Joe Biden on January 8, 2021
As many as 15,000 National Guardsmen could be in U.S. capital for presidential inauguration