Support Just the News

Help Fund Honest Journalism

Donate

After Colin Kaepernick praised deadly BLM riots, Twitter CEO gave him $3 million

"We have the right to fight back!" football player tweeted amid destructive rioting.

Colin Kaepernick
Colin Kaepernick
(Carmen Mandato/Getty)
By Daniel Payne
Updated: January 9, 2021 - 1:35pm

The Facts Inside Our Reporter’s Notebook

Links

 

Other Media

What a difference a year makes.

Last year, former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick tweeted praise for the ongoing violent riots that were gripping the country at the time. He stayed on Twitter and even got a $3 million donation from Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. This week, President Trump was kicked off Twitter for good for allegedly inciting violence among his supporters before they stormed the U.S. Capitol.

The contrast gained immediate attention, highlighted by the news site Not the Bee shortly after Trump was banned from Twitter on Friday. In one 2020 tweet highlighted by the site, Kaepernick said of the destructive demonstrations occurring across the country: "When civility leads to death, revolting is the only logical reaction."

"The cries for peace will rain down, and when they do, they will land on deaf ears," he continued, "because your violence has brought this resistance. We have the right to fight back!"

At the time of that writing, the city of Minneapolis had seen at least one killing connected to the riots; significant portions of the city were ablaze, meanwhile, while looters had raided a Target store downtown and caused widespread property destruction while clashing with police.

Several hours after Kaepernick's tweet, rioters would burn down the city's Third Precinct police station. Over a dozen people would ultimately die in connection with the nationwide violence.

About a week after Kaepernick's tweet encouraging the riots, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced on his Twitter feed that he would be gifting Kaepernick a $3 million grant for the football player's "Know Your Rights Camp" project, which "advance[s] the liberation and well-being of Black & Brown communities and elevate the next generation of change leaders."

The $3 million grant was part of Dorsey's "Start Small" initiative, a philanthropy project funded personally by Dorsey to the tune of $1 billion.

Neither Twitter nor Kaepernick immediately responded to requests for comment on Saturday morning.

Related Articles

Kamala Harris, Savannah, GA, Jan. 3
Kamala Harris under fire for appearing to lift childhood anecdote from Martin Luther King interview
The Emancipation Memorial
Boston takes down statue of Lincoln freeing a slave
U.S. and China diplomacy
Trump administration fortifies ban on U.S. investment in Chinese military companies

Top Stories

Elections
The Michigan state capitol, Lansing IL
Amid Capitol riot fallout, Michigan lawmaker says legislature's election inquiry will continue
White House
Joe Biden
Dick Morris: Biden will be 'hostage of the left'
Privacy
Parler
As conservatives flock to its platform, Parler kicked off Amazon servers and Apple store
Waste, Fraud and Abuse
Golden Horseshoe
USDA spends $2.5 million attempting to create 'superior' new varieties of potato

News, Not Noise

Elections
Cindy McCain
GOP in Arizona’s largest county votes to censure Cindy McCain
Technology
Facebook
Conservative #WalkAway group kicked off Facebook amid purge, moves to CloutHub
All Things Trump
Nikki Haley
Nikki Haley says Twitter's ban of Trump is 'what happens in China'

Trending

  1. GOP in Arizona’s largest county votes to censure Cindy McCain
  2. After Colin Kaepernick praised deadly BLM riots, Twitter CEO gave him $3 million
  3. As conservatives flock to its platform, Parler kicked off Amazon servers and Apple store
  4. Joe Biden vows to 'defeat the NRA' while in office
  5. Amid record-high reported mask usage, Fauci urges Americans to ‘wear a mask’

Latest

Asia

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in December 2020
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in December 2020
Secretary of State Pompeo announces move to lift 'self-imposed restrictions' related to Taiwan

Just the News Spotlight

Congress

John Liu in 2013
John Liu in 2013
State senator: 'Seeing the Twin Towers crumble is no longer the most frightening moment of my life'

Crime

U.S. Capitol Jan. 6
U.S. Capitol Jan. 6
Federal prosecutors open excessive force probe into shooting of Trump activist inside Capitol