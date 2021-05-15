FBI reclassifies 2017 Congressional baseball shooter as ‘domestic violent extremist’

The FBI has officially reclassified the 2017 congressional baseball shooter, who left Rep. Steve Scalise seriously wounded, as a “domestic violent extremist” after its initial conclusion of “suicide by cop” drew significant outrage from survivors.

The change was announced Saturday by Rep. Brad Wenstrup, a Republican from Ohio, who challenged the bureau‘s original determination. He praised FBI Director Chris Wray for reconsidering the matter and vowed to continue to press an inquiry into the original determination.

“Our intelligence and law enforcement apparatuses require accuracy, precision, and justice. I’m encouraged that the FBI has updated its classification of that nearly catastrophic event to reflect the actual motives of the assailant, and I commend Director Wray for his oversight of that correction,” Wenstrup said.

“I will continue to work with the Bureau toward investigating what led to the original 'suicide by cop' determination,” he added.

Gunman James Hodgkinson, a left-wing activist and Bernie Sanders supporter, fired more than 100 rounds at the congressmen, their aides and others during the June 14, 2017 baseball field outing.

scalise and others have said the gunman came to kill Republicans because of his extremist beliefs.