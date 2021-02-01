Support Just the News

Help Fund Honest Journalism

Donate

Fauci reverses himself again, says double masking for COVID-19 doesn't 'make a difference'

Don't wear one, do wear one, maybe wear two, but two is no better than one. Huh?

Fauci at Nationals Park, July 23
Fauci at Nationals Park, July 23
(Rob Carr/Getty)
By Joseph Curl
Updated: February 1, 2021 - 4:15pm

The Facts Inside Our Reporter’s Notebook

Links

First he said don't wear a mask. Then he said wear a mask. Then he said wear two masks. Then he said just wear one mask.

Keeping up with Dr. Anthony Fauci's mask-wearing recommendations is getting tough.

Back in March, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was emerging, Fauci, the country's top infectious disease expert, said, "There’s no reason to be walking around with a mask."

“When you’re in the middle of an outbreak, wearing a mask might make people feel a little bit better and it might even block a droplet, but it’s not providing the perfect protection that people think that it is," the doctor said on CBS News.

Of course, we didn't know much back then, and how to slow the spread has since evolved.

Soon after Fauci made his comments, experts – including those in the Center for Disease Control and Prevention – said Americans should wear masks, citing estimates that 40% or more of those infected were asymptomatic but could still spread the virus.

“We were not aware that 40% to 45% of people were asymptomatic, nor were we aware that a substantial proportion of people who get infected get infected from people who are without symptoms. That makes it overwhelmingly important for everyone to wear a mask,” Fauci said in September, noting that “the data now are very, very clear.”

Fauci, an immunologist and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who served on President Trump's White House Coronavirus Task Force and is now President Biden's chief medical adviser on COVID-19, said last month that wearing two masks is likely more effective than wearing one.

"If you have a physical covering with one layer, you put another layer on it, just makes common sense that it likely would be more effective," Fauci told NBC News.

Then over the weekend, Fauci said: "There are many people who feel, you know, if you want to have an extra little bit of protection, maybe I should put two masks on. There's nothing wrong with that, but there's no data that indicates that that is going to make a difference and that's the reason why the CDC has not changed the recommendation."

But maybe three masks is better. Last week, on a CNBC program hosted by former Fox News host Shep Smith, former CBS/MSNBC/NBC correspondent, and host Contessa Brewer said three is better than two, citing "experts."

"So yeah, the experts keep telling us that wearing masks is really about protecting ourselves, protecting others from ourselves in the event that we are contagious. But you know if other people aren't wearing their masks or they're wearing them improperly, we need to protect ourselves. So experts say you can double up with a tight weave fabric mask for added protection," Brewer said. "Now, Virginia Tech researchers found that doubling up these cloth masks increases the efficacy from 50% to 75%. A three-layer mask could block up to 90% of the particles."

A graphic accompanying the declaration used the word "efficiency" instead of "efficacy."

Related Articles

Claudia Tenney
Last congressional race settled, Republicans pick up a seat
Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell in November 2020
Smartmatic targets Sidney Powell, Rudy Giuliani, Fox News and others in lawsuit
Ronna McDaniel
RNC chair McDaniel suggests pro-Democrat media outlets won't get to host 2024 presidential debates

Top Stories

Politics & Policy
The White House
Never Trump Lincoln Project thrown into turmoil amid sex scandal, personnel shakeup
Political Ethics
Speaker Pelosi
GOP lawmakers accuse Pelosi of violating own rules, demand she pay fine
Congress
Cash
Government waste critic: Deceased will get stimulus checks under Biden $1.9T stimulus plan
Waste, Fraud and Abuse
Golden Horseshoe
Federal government spent nearly $80 million funding the shuttered Kennedy Center in 2020

News, Not Noise

White House
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki
White House: Hunter Biden 'working to unwind' from joint venture with Communist Chinese government
State Houses
The Virginia State Capitol
Virginia legislature votes to abolish the death penalty, legalize marijuana
Technology
Mike Lindell
Alternative social media site CloutHub defends publishing MyPillow CEO’s election fraud video

Trending

Latest

Culture

Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers wins third NFL MVP, eight new Hall of Famers named

Just the News Spotlight

Federal Agencies

Pentagon
Pentagon
Defense Secretary Austin agency officials to host ‘discussions’ with employees about ‘extremism’

Federal Agencies

Rep. Deb Haaland
Rep. Deb Haaland
Sen. Daines intends to block nomination of Rep. Haaland as Interior secretary