Trump goes to U.S. Supreme Court, asks justices to reverse Pennsylvania election cases
"This represents the Campaign’s first independent U.S. Supreme Court filing and seeks relief based on the same Constitutional arguments successfully raised in Bush v. Gore," the statement notes.
The Trump campaign asked the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse some Pennsylvania Supreme Court decisions.
"Donald J. Trump for President, Inc., President Trump’s campaign committee, today filed a petition for writ of certiorari to the US. Supreme Court to reverse a trio of Pennsylvania Supreme Court cases which illegally changed Pennsylvania’s mail balloting law immediately before and after the 2020 presidential election in violation of Article II of the United States Constitution and Bush v. Gore," a campaign statement from Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani says.
President Trump has not conceded to Joe Biden, and says that the 2020 presidential election contest was tainted by fraud.
