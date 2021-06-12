Support Just the News

Help Fund Honest Journalism

Donate

Judge halts Biden administration's no-whites-allowed farmer debt relief program

Biden administration is "radically undermining bedrock principles of equality under the law," group says.

By Daniel Payne
Updated: June 13, 2021 - 10:08am

The Facts Inside Our Reporter’s Notebook

Links

A Wisconsin judge has suspended a Biden administration program that funneled debt relief exclusively to nonwhite farmers after the program was the target of a lawsuit by a conservative group and a coalition of farmers. 

Judge William Griesbach of Wisconsin's Eastern District issued the temporary stay Thursday following a lawsuit filed in April by the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty. 

The court "recognized that the federal government’s plan to condition and allocate benefits on the basis of race raises grave constitutional concerns and threatens our clients with irreparable harm," Rick Esenberg, president and general counsel for the  ​​​​​ Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. 

The Wisconsin nonprofit is representing a dozen farmers in several states in the suit. 

The nonwhites-only debt-relief program was part of the massive $1.9 trillion COVID stimulus package signed by President Joe Biden in March. 

Related Articles

Used vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in March 2021 in Colorado
Judge dismisses suit challenging Houston Methodist requirement for workers to get COVID vaccination
Supreme Court
Va. school district appealing reinstatement of teacher who spoke out against gender policies
Law enforcement rope off a crime scene
Police departments across US report more retirements, less hirings, following Floyd death, pandemic

Top Stories

Coronavirus
Child receiving COVID vaccine
CDC claims COVID-19 kills 'healthy young children' as doctors push back on vaccinating kids
Waste, Fraud and Abuse
Golden Horseshoe
COVID relief ripoff: Improper unemployment payments could total $87B, watchdog reports
Coronavirus
Wuhan Institute of Virology
'Partners with the Chinese': Ex-DOD official says U.S is 'complicit' in COVID lab leak
Culture
John Solomon Reports podcast: Mat and Savanna Shaw
Inside story of father-daughter singing sensation that soothed U.S. during the pandemic

News, Not Noise

From the States
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott
Arizona, Texas ask other states to send law enforcement to help at border
Courts & Law
Judge's gavel
Judge halts Biden administration's no-whites-allowed farmer debt relief program
Science
Siberian tundra
Scientists report 24,000-year-old microscopic animal found alive in permafrost

Trending

  1. CDC claims COVID-19 kills 'healthy young children' as doctors push back on vaccinating kids
  2. Judge halts Biden administration's no-whites-allowed farmer debt relief program
  3. 'Partners with the Chinese': Ex-DOD official says U.S is 'complicit' in COVID lab leak
  4. 'Proven right': Trump savors post-presidency vindication streak
  5. Scientists report 24,000-year-old microscopic animal found alive in permafrost

Latest

Nation

Lara Trump in February 2020
Lara Trump in February 2020
Amid migrant flow, Lara Trump says Americans on border might 'arm up and get guns and be ready'

Just the News Spotlight

World

President Joe Biden on June 1, 2021
President Joe Biden on June 1, 2021
President Biden congratulates Israel's new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett

Government

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in April 2020
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in April 2020
AOC is 'inclined to say yes,' Justice Stephen Breyer should retire from top court