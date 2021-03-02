Support Just the News

‘It is now time to open Texas 100%,’ Gov. Abbott says, reversing pandemic and mask orders

"Too many small business owners have struggled to pay their bills. This must end," Abbott said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott
Getty Images
Updated: March 2, 2021 - 4:04pm

Texas GOP Gov. Gregg Abbott said Tuesday that he will reverse the mask order and many of the other COVID-19 mandates he put in place last year. 

Abbott made these statements exactly eight months after issuing the mask and other COVID-19 mandates in a statewide address,  in an address to the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce. 

"Too many Texans have been sidelined from employment opportunities," Abbott said, "Too many small business owners have struggled to pay their bills. This must end. It is now time to open Texas 100 percent."

Businesses will also be able to open to 100 percent capacity regardless of classifications starting March 10, along with other relaxations of COVID-19 mandates.

Abbott also said; "Texas is in a far better position now" due to increasing vaccination numbers and decreased hospitalization and positivity rate.

If COVID-19 hospitalizations rise above 15 percent, Abbott said, then county judges may opt for stricter coronavirus mitigation strategies but that they may not issue another mask mandate.

