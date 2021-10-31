White House press secretary Jen Psaki tests positive for COVID-19
The White House press secretary tested positive for COVID-19 after one of her household members contracted the disease.
The Facts Inside Our Reporter’s Notebook
Other Media
Press Secretary Jen Psaki has become the highest-ranking Biden White House official to publicly announce she contracted COVID-19, after she tested positive Sunday.
"While I have not had close contact in person with the President or senior members of the White House staff since Wednesday — and tested negative for four days after that last contact — I am disclosing today's positive test out of an abundance of transparency," Psaki said in a statement she tweeted. "I last saw the President on Tuesday, when we sat outside more than six-feet apart, and wore masks."
After one of the members in Psaki's household tested positive for COVID-19, she opted to not travel with Biden to Europe on Thursday.
Psaki said she has mild symptoms and is vaccinated, and will take a 10-day quarantine following a negative test before returning to work.
Top Stories
News, not Noise
Trending
- China using stolen U.S. tech to 'to build a military that can defeat ours,' says ex-CIA officer
- Spoiler? Third-party candidate for Virginia governor gives left-leaning voters another option
- Farewell Fauci? Majority of Americans want top doc to step aside
- DeSantis' Florida offers In-N-Out haven from regulatory overreach in Newsom's California
- Pennsylvania governor fingered for routing private election grants to Democrat areas