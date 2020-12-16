Pennsylvania Republicans request for high court to review election-related lawsuit

A group of Pennsylvania Republicans is calling for the nation's highest court to consider their election-related lawsuit pertaining to the state of Pennsylvania.

The U.S. Supreme Court had already refused a request for injunctive relief related to the lawsuit, according to the Epoch Times. The outlet reported that Greg Teufel, a lawyer for the group involved in the suit, had indicated at that point that his clients were planning to submit a formal petition requesting for the Supreme Court to review the case. Teufel filed a petition on December 11 for a writ of certiorari, docketed by the high court on Tuesday, according to the outlet.

The case alleges that Pennsylvania law permitting people to vote via mail without an excuse breaches the state's constitution.

The lawsuit claims that the state law is “another illegal attempt to override the limitations on absentee voting prescribed in the Pennsylvania Constitution, without first following the necessary procedure to amend the constitution to allow for the expansion,” according to the Epoch Times.

Sen. Ted Cruz has previously said that he is willing to deliver oral arguments before the Supreme Court if it chooses to take up the case.