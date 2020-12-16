Support Just the News

Help Fund Honest Journalism

Donate

Pennsylvania Republicans request for high court to review election-related lawsuit

The U.S. Supreme Court had already refused a request for injunctive relief related to the lawsuit.

Supreme Court in March 2017
Supreme Court in March 2017
(Zach Gibson/Getty Images)
By Alex Nitzberg
Updated: December 16, 2020 - 12:02am

The Facts Inside Our Reporter’s Notebook

Links

A group of Pennsylvania Republicans is calling for the nation's highest court to consider their election-related lawsuit pertaining to the state of Pennsylvania.

The U.S. Supreme Court had already refused a request for injunctive relief related to the lawsuit, according to the Epoch Times. The outlet reported that Greg Teufel, a lawyer for the group involved in the suit, had indicated at that point that his clients were planning to submit a formal petition requesting for the Supreme Court to review the case. Teufel filed a petition on December 11 for a writ of certiorari, docketed by the high court on Tuesday, according to the outlet.

The case alleges that Pennsylvania law permitting people to vote via mail without an excuse breaches the state's constitution. 

The lawsuit claims that the state law is “another illegal attempt to override the limitations on absentee voting prescribed in the Pennsylvania Constitution, without first following the necessary procedure to amend the constitution to allow for the expansion,” according to the Epoch Times.

Sen. Ted Cruz has previously said that he is willing to deliver oral arguments before the Supreme Court if it chooses to take up the case.

Related Articles

Sen. Ron Johnson
GOP Sen. Johnson brings Trump lawyers to Congress to testify on election irregularities
Stickers in California in Sept. 2020
Dominion CEO tells Michigan lawmakers that narrative against his firm 'defies facts or logic'
Joe Biden on December 15, 2020
Biden set to name former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm and former EPA head Gina McCarthy to posts

Top Stories

Elections
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton
Tale of two states: Texas fought challenges to voting law while Georgia settled
Elections
Wisconsin early voting
Top Wisconsin official: ‘A lot of gray areas' in laws governing election observers must be addressed
Security
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
Pompeo lambastes Russia for sowing 'chaos, conflict, and division' in Mediterranean
Congress
Rep-elect Kat Cammack (R-FL) poses for for a portrait outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, District of Columbia, on December 3, 2020.
Youngest GOP woman elected in 2020: 'Being in the minority at this point is just a mindset'

News, Not Noise

Elections
Uncounted ballots in Michigan
Michigan legislature committees subpoena election evidence from Detroit and nearby suburb
Congress
Rep. Eric Swalwell in June 2020
Republican lawmakers urge House Speaker Pelosi to remove Rep. Swalwell from Intelligence Committee
Elections
Stickers in California in Sept. 2020
Dominion CEO tells Michigan lawmakers that narrative against his firm 'defies facts or logic'

Trending

  1. Pentagon imposed emergency shutdown of computer network handling classified material
  2. Michigan legislature committees subpoena election evidence from Detroit and nearby suburb
  3. Wisconsin Supreme Court rules state erred by giving blanket exemption to voter ID rules during COVID
  4. Lara Trump calls out CNN's Jake Tapper for finally acknowledging Biden business dealings in China
  5. Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan calls COVID-19 vaccine ‘toxic waste’

Latest

Government

unemployment
unemployment
Poverty level increases amid pandemic, researchers point to state shutdowns, Washington gridlock

Just the News Spotlight

Elections

Sen. Ron Johnson
Sen. Ron Johnson
GOP Sen. Johnson brings Trump lawyers to Congress to testify on election irregularities

White House

President Trump, Nov. 24
President Trump, Nov. 24
Trump still intends to veto defense spending authorization bill, White House