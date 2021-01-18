Support Just the News

Help Fund Honest Journalism

Donate

Study: No 'additional benefit' to lockdowns amid COVID-19 pandemic

"Benefits may not match the numerous harms of these aggressive measures," found the peer-reviewed study conducted by researchers at Stanford University and published in the European Journal of Clinical Investigation.

A closed church in New York City
A closed church in New York City
(Bill Tompkins/Getty)
By Joseph Curl
Updated: January 18, 2021 - 9:03pm

The Facts Inside Our Reporter’s Notebook

Links

A new study examining responses worldwide to the COVID-19 virus found that mandatory lockdown orders failed to provide significantly more benefits toward stemming the spread of the virus than voluntary measures, such as wearing masks and social distancing.

The study, which was peer-reviewed, was conducted by researchers at Stanford University and published in the European Journal of Clinical Investigation. The study compared cases in England, France, Germany, Iran, Italy, Netherlands, Spain and the U.S.

All of those countries employed mandatory lockdown orders and business closures, compared to other countries that instituted less severe, voluntary responses, such as South Korea and Sweden.

"We do not question the role of all public health interventions, or of coordinated communications about the epidemic, but we fail to find an additional benefit of stay-at-home orders and business closures," the researchers said. "The data cannot fully exclude the possibility of some benefits. However, even if they exist, these benefits may not match the numerous harms of these aggressive measures. More targeted public health interventions that more effectively reduce transmissions may be important for future epidemic control without the harms of highly restrictive measures."

The researchers said only "small benefits" were likely achieved by "the most restrictive non‐pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) for controlling the spread of COVID‐19," which include mandatory stay‐at‐home and business closures."

"In summary, we fail to find strong evidence supporting a role for more restrictive NPIs in the control of COVID in early 2020," the study concludes.

As for methodology, the researchers said they estimated COVID‐19 case growth in relation to any NPI implementation in subnational regions of 10 countries: England, France, Germany, Iran, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, South Korea, Sweden, and the U.S. The researchers then isolated the effects of more restrictive NPIs by subtracting the combined effects of less restrictive NPIs.

The researchers determined that there was "no clear, significant beneficial effect of [more restrictive measures] on case growth in any country."

"While modest decreases in daily growth (under 30%) cannot be excluded in a few countries, the possibility of large decreases in daily growth due to more restrictive NPIs is incompatible with the accumulated data," the study found.

But a study published in June in the journal Nature by researchers at Imperial College London in June said that more than 3 million deaths had been averted due to lockdowns across Europe.

"This data suggests that without any interventions, such as lockdown and school closures, there could have been many more deaths from COVID-19," Dr. Samir Bhatt, an author of the study said in June, according to the university. "The rate of transmission has declined from high levels to ones under control in all European countries we study."

Related Articles

COVID vaccine
California halts Moderna vaccine shots over ‘possible severe allergic reaction’
Mitt Romney
Double-masking becomes latest effort in fending off the coronavirus
COVID vaccine
Health and Human Services secretary says states 'lagging' in COVID-19 vaccinations

Top Stories

White House
Biden
Critics reject $1.9 trillion Biden COVID plan as 'liberal wishlist'
Security
Rep. Adam Schiff reads articles of impeachment on Capitol Hill
Adam Schiff flips on security briefing access: good for Brennan, bad for Trump
Culture
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov meets Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan in Moscow, Russia
Kremlin joins European Union officials in denouncing Big Tech for squelching free speech online
Federal Agencies
Dr. Ben Carson
HUD program helping thousands of homeless foster youth imperiled if Biden cuts

News, Not Noise

Health
A closed church in New York City
Study: No 'additional benefit' to lockdowns amid COVID-19 pandemic
Congress
Rep. Steve Cohen suggesting that AG Barr was chicken
Rep. Steve Cohen suggests that Trump voters in the National Guard should be viewed as "suspect"
White House
Joe Biden
Biden to cancel Keystone XL pipeline permit, as early as first day in office, report

Trending

  1. Adam Schiff flips on security briefing access: good for Brennan, bad for Trump
  2. Trump wants to depart Washington on Inauguration Day while still officially president
  3. CNN blows story about Virginia man arrested at police checkpoint in Washington, D.C.
  4. Rep. Steve Cohen suggests that Trump voters in the National Guard should be viewed as "suspect"
  5. Near-majority believe impeachment trial after Trump leaves office is 'unnecessary'

Latest

Coronavirus

Chinese military medics prepare hospital beds in Wuhan
Chinese military medics prepare hospital beds in Wuhan
WHO panel criticizes China, other countries, for not acting more speedily to prevent pandemic

Just the News Spotlight

White House

Joe Biden
Joe Biden
Biden to block Trump plan to ease European, Brazil COVID travel restrictions

State Houses

Riley June Williams
Riley June Williams
Feds arrest Pennsylvania woman who alleged took Pelosi's laptop in Capitol riot