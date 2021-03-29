Support Just the News

Help Fund Honest Journalism

Donate

Two-thirds of U.S. voters say border surge a 'crisis,' though Biden administration won't use term

Number of those arriving without parent now considerably higher than during the same time in 2019 and 2020.

By Nicholas Sherman
Updated: March 29, 2021 - 4:30pm

The Facts Inside Our Reporter’s Notebook

Links

Two-thirds of voters say the word "crisis" is the best way to describe the situation of illegal immigrants crossing the southwestern U.S. border, according to a new Just the News Poll by Scott Rasmussen.

Sixty-seven percent of respondents said crisis was the correct term, when asked in the poll: "Which best describes the situation with illegal migrants crossing at the border?" 

The surge of unaccompanied minors at the border is perhaps the most serious concern.

The number of those arriving without a parent now is considerably higher than during the same time in 2019 and 2020.

The number of unaccompanied children being apprehended by the U.S. Border Patrol was higher last month than in any previous February since 2014, according to data from the nonpartisan Migration Policy Institute and reported by NPR.

In the poll, 15% of respondents said the term "under control" best describes the border situation, while the remaining 18% said they are unsure about which term to use.

Amid the majority of voters in the poll saying crisis is the best word, the Biden administration is calling the surge a challenge for the federal government.

The survey of 1,200 Registered Voters was conducted by Rasmussen using a mixed-mode approach from March 25-27. The margin of sampling error was plus or minus 2.8 percentage points.

Click here to see the poll's cross-demographic tabulations.

Click here to see the poll's methodology and sample demographics.

Related Articles

A metal fence marked with the US Border Patrol sign at the US/Mexico border fence, in Nogales, Arizona.
Majority of voters say illegal immigrants should be either detained until trial or deported
Wuhan Institute of Virology
You Vote: Did the coronavirus escape from a lab in China?
A social distancing sign in London, Mar. 2021
Majority of voters say they haven't violated pandemic guidelines in the past month

Top Stories

Congress
CarterBakerVoterReport
Requiring photo IDs to vote used to be bipartisan, now Democrats call it 'Jim Crow'
Culture
Special Forces in training
SOCOM plan to increase diversity brings mixed reactions within the force
Middle East
China flag
Former Israeli diplomat warns China already a Mideast power, may use Syria to grow influence
Coronavirus
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam
‘Business is booming': Restaurant owner defies COVID orders, and flourishes

News, Not Noise

Courts & Law
John Schnatter, Jan. 2014
Unsealed recordings capture corporate discussion to portray Papa John's founder as 'racist'
Congress
Rep. Matt Gaetz in July 2020
Rep. Gaetz denies sexual misconduct, says he and his family have been targeted for extortion
Asia
Hong Kong
China censorship prohibits Hong Kong broadcasters from airing Oscars for first time in over 50 years

Trending

  1. Unsealed recordings capture corporate discussion to portray Papa John's founder as 'racist'
  2. ‘Business is booming': Restaurant owner defies COVID orders, and flourishes
  3. Sen. Blackburn asks Biden admin why U.S. spending $284K per migrant family to keep them in hotels
  4. Rep. Louie Gohmert's pay to be docked by $5,000 for entering House floor without security screening
  5. Former Israeli diplomat warns China already a Mideast power, may use Syria to grow influence

Latest

White House

Major, Champ
Major, Champ
Biden dog takes a poop by the White House Diplomatic Room

Just the News Spotlight

All Things Trump

CHARLOTTE, NC - MARCH 2: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally on March 2, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Trump was campaigning ahead of Super Tuesday.
CHARLOTTE, NC - MARCH 2: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally on March 2, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Trump was campaigning ahead of Super Tuesday.
Trump considering holding a rally soon, says 'hope' he'll run again in 2024

Congress

Joe Biden
Joe Biden
Congress aims to rein in Biden's war powers, with Democratic Sen. Kaine leading bipartisan effort