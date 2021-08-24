Support Just the News

Watchdog: 75,000 U.S. vehicles, 600,000 weapons, 208 planes left in Afghanistan

Watchdog group Open the Books says abandoned U.S. weaponry, vehicles, planes will fall in the hands of the Taliban.

By Nicholas Ballasy
Updated: August 24, 2021 - 5:29pm

The U.S. military is leaving behind 75,000 vehicles, 600,000 weapons and 208 airplanes/helicopters in Afghanistan as the Taliban takes control of the country, according to the watchdog group Open the Books.

“We've made the Taliban into a major U.S. arms dealer for the next decade,” said Adam Andrzejewski, CEO & founder of Open the Books. “They now control 75,000 military vehicles. This is about 50,000 tactical vehicles, 20,000 Humvees they control about 1,000 mine-resistant vehicles, and even about 150 armored personnel carriers.”

In total, the U.S. government spent an estimated $83 billion of taxpayer funds on weapons, vehicles and airplanes for the Afghan military. 

The Biden administration said recently that a "fair amount" of weaponry would land in the hands of the Taliban but it didn’t have an exact number. 

Andrzejewski said his organization "found a Federal Audit that detailed up to $200 million worth of drones that had disappeared," adding that "we don't know where 600,000 weapons are within the country.” 

The Taliban also reportedly has access to biometrics data of Afghans that helped U.S. forces during the war.

