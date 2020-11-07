Trump refuses to concede after media call Biden winner: 'This election is far from over'.

President Trump refused Saturday to concede the election after major news media declared Joe Biden the winner, saying there are too many unresolved issues and votes to still be counted. "Legal votes decide who is president, not the news media," he declared,

“We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed,” Trump said in a statement less than an hour after news outlets like The Associated Press, CNN, Fox News and others projected Biden had won Pennsylvania and thus the right to become America's 46th president in January.

“The simple fact is this election is far from over,” Trump added.

Trump argued that Biden “has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor.”

“In Pennsylvania, for example, our legal observers were not permitted meaningful access to watch the counting process," he added.