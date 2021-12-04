Court denies Biden administration's attempt to stay hold on vaccine mandate

The Biden administration was dealt a setback in federal court late on Friday when the White House's attempt to dissolve a stay on the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate was struck down at appeal.

The ruling from the Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit "denied as moot" the administration's attempt to scuttle the mandate hold, though it offered no explanation as to why it made that decision.

The court also struck down an attempt to transfer the case to the fifth circuit and the D.C. circuit.

The mandate was put on hold last month pending the outcome of lawsuits against it. The Biden administration has ordered companies with 100 or more workers to either force their employees to undergo COVID-19 vaccination or submit to weekly testing.